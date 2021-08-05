A MAN has been taken to hospital following a car fire in a York suburb.
North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Fourth Avenue, Tang Hall, at about 7.30am yesterday, following a report of a vehicle fire at a location.
"A man was taken to hospital for treatment," it added.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed it had attended the car fire.
The badly damaged car was still in the driveway of a property yesterday.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.