The man who was for many years the face of Cox's Leather Shop in Shambles has died at the age of 82.

Alan Johnson passed away at his home in Clifton on July 17, with his wife Marjorie and other family members at his side.

A former Master of the Company of Merchant Taylors and a member of the Company of Cordwainers, his funeral was held at All Saints Pavement, where he was a Feoffee.

Mr Johnson's widow, Marjorie, described him as a 'very kind' man who always wanted to be involved in the life of York. "Everybody always says he was a lovely man!" she told The Press.

Mr Johnson was born in Kent, where his father was in the Army. The family moved to York when he was very young, and he grew up here. "But he always used to say he couldn't have played cricket for Yorkshire, because he was born in Kent!" Mrs Johnson said.

The pair met at the jazz club above what used to be the Clifton Cinema in 1960, and married a couple of years later.

Mr Johnson became a furniture salesman. But when Marjorie's parents Percy and Annie Nutt, who ran Cox's Leather Shop - the family firm in Shambles founded by Percy's uncle William Cox in 1921 - decided to retire in 1966, Alan and Marjorie took over the shop together.

"Alan always said 'I can sell anything!'" Mrs Johnson said.

The shop was originally a shoe repair shop. But Percy Nutt had already started selling sheepskin goods before he retired, and Mr and Mrs Johnson expanded that side of the business.

The couple ran the shop together until 2002, when Mr Johnson retired on health grounds.

He had had a heart attack in his mid-40s, but had always kept on going. "But he retired a bit early so that he could carry on living!" Mrs Johnson said.

When she herself retired a few years later, the couple's two sons, Matthew and Philip, took over the business.

A few years ago, they closed the shop in Shambles, but Cox's Leather Shop continues to operate online, selling quality leather goods.

Mr Johnson leaves his wife, Marjorie, sons Matthew and Philip, and three grandchildren.