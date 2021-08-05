A NEW campaign group has staged a demonstration as it bids to reverse new restrictions on Blue Badge parking in York city centre.

The York Equal Access Campaign unfolded banners in Goodramgate yesterday claiming that people were welcome to York - unless they were disabled.

They claimed the changes meant in essence that disabled residents and visitors could not come into the foot streets between 10.30am and 8pm, and claimed City of York Council’s policy was ‘segregation, eco-fascism, and bigoted exclusion.’

"The council’s plans if implemented in September will prohibit direct access," they said.

"The council says it will provide extra blue badge places on the periphery of the foot streets, but how can someone who can’t walk 10 metres be meant to access shops and other facilities?"

Group organiser Gordon Campbell-Thomas said: "This is a human rights issue, nothing less. I can’t believe the city council are trying to deprive disabled residents of right of access to their city centre.”

Rose Drew, disabled activist and parent of a disabled person, said: “This is segregation, eco-fascism, and bigoted exclusion. Why not admit the City Centre is now for fit, young people only, and at a time crimes against the disabled are rising? This policy is the same as “Whites Only” or “No Irish allowed” but is phrased to subtly exclude.

"What the council is claiming the right to do is segregate and create barriers. York is clearly not a human rights city."

But a council spokesperson said it had already reinstated blue badge access to Deangate, provided additional badge parking and proposed more on the edge of the centre, and was looking at proposals which would significantly improve access for disabled residents, including making car parks more accessible and changes to footstreets hours.

“The footstreets proposals are part of the most extensive review of accessibility in the city centre since the footstreets were established," they said.

“Engagement with disabled residents and other groups is at the heart of this review.

“Extensive engagement last year helped us better understand the wide range of access needs – including the benefits of the removal of vehicles to many disabled people - to create an inclusive, thriving and safe city centre.

“While we’ve already reinstated blue badge access to Deangate, provided additional blue badge parking and proposed more on the edge of the city centre, we’re also looking at proposals which will significantly improve access to the city centre for disabled residents.

“This includes how to make our car parks more accessible, the timings of the footstreets hours, access for disabled people who use cycles as a mobility aid, the quality and location of dropped kerbs, quality of footpaths, rest points and facilities throughout the city centre. We’re also reviewing the Shopmobility service.

“These recommendations will be shared ahead of any decision over the permanent removal of blue badge exemptions for access to footstreets.

“We’re grateful that many of York’s disabled people have taken time to complete surveys and contribute to these conversations, and look forward to continuing that conversation to improve access for disabled people in York.”