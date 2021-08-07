A NORTH YORKSHIRE hotel is searching for the most stressed-out Brit to become its 'Chief Relaxation Officer'.

Warner Leisure Hotels, which owns Nidd Hall in Harrogate, is looking for one weary worker to unwind with a series of breaks throughout 2021.

It comes after 39 per cent of people from Yorkshire failed to claim their full holiday allowance in 2020.

The average Yorkshire person lost out on six days’ break in total, the OnePoll study found.

The winner will enjoy a break in one of its luxury hotel rooms with spa treatments, swimming pool access and activities such as archery, rifle shooting and Nordic walking.

All you have to do to apply for the prestigious title is head to warnerleisurehotels.co.uk/offers/annual-leave-lost and explain in 100 words why you'd make the best Chief Relaxation Officer.

Simon Thompson, managing director of Warner Leisure Hotels said: “We reckon we’re the country’s best place to unwind, so we wanted to find someone to put our wonderful hotels to the test – and it sounds like lots of Yorkshire people really need it!

“Our study found that, as bad as last year was for people taking annual leave, this year is set to be equally bleak – with 20 per cent of people prepared to ditch their holidays altogether in favour of extra pay.

“We couldn’t disagree more – annual leave isn’t a luxury, it’s essential! Even a short break can help us to pause, reset and reconnect with loved ones. That’s why we’re looking for someone with weeks of unclaimed holiday to give them much needed breaks throughout the year.

"We promise to get even the most stressed-out Brit to relax!”

The competition ends at 23:59 on August 15.