Val Brown

Peacefully at home on July 29th, aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Bill and a very dear sister, aunt and great-aunt. Funeral service at All Saints Church, Pocklington on Wednesday August 18, at 12.30pm, followed by cremation at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon. Flowers welcome and may be sent to G M Sharp Independent Funeral Directors.

Jean Burdett

Jean Passed away peacefully at home in the care of her loving daughters, on July 27 2021, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor. Devoted mum of Lynn and Lesley, loved mother-in-law of David and Andrew. Adored grandma of Stephen, Angela, Joe, Alice and Katy. Treasured great-grandma of Lily, Lucy and little Daisy in heaven. A very special sister, auntie, sister-in-law and friend. Special thanks to sister Jo Hamilton and the district nurse team funeral service to take place on Friday August 13th, at St. Stephen's church, Acomb, at 10.45am, followed by committal at York Crematorium at 11.40am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to St. Leonard's Hospice.

Gladys Crosby

Gladys died on July 24, 2021, peacefully at Colsterdale Lodge, The R.B.L. Lister House, Ripon, aged 90 years. Gladys, of York, was the beloved wife of the late Ron, much loved mother of Stephen and Yvonne, loved mother-in-law of Linda, dearly loved grandma of the late Peter and great-grandma of Jessica. Service and cremation at York Crematorium on Tuesday August 10 at 3pm. Family flowers only please. If desired, donations in memory for Save the Children. Plate provided at the service.

Lisa Weedon

Lisa passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2021 at York Hospital, aged 46. Dearly loved mother to Isaac and Myles, much loved daughter and stepdaughter to Shirley and Stag and friend to many. She will be sadly missed. " Lisa if you were here everything would be ok". Funeral service to be held on Friday August 13, at St Edward the Confessor at 11am, followed by a burial at York Cemetery. Donations will be going to Dementia UK. Any funeral enquiries please contact Co-op Funeral Care Acomb.

Julie Elizabeth Wootton

On July 27, aged 62 years in York Hospital - dearly loved mum to Matthew and Shaun, much loved friend and mother-in-law to Vicky and Zara. Adored grandma of Jack, Mia, Charlie, Bradley and Oliver. Forever at peace never forgotten. Funeral Service to be held at York Crematorium on Tuesday, August 10 at 2.20pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Julie are to be given to Headway.

Jackie Mcmullan

Jackie (nee Stones). It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that on Wednesday July 21, Jackie was taken from us unrepentantly at York Hospital. Loving wife to Frank, mother to Sean and Kim and mother-in-law to Steve and Debbie. There will be a celebration of Jackie's life on Tuesday August 10, to be held at The Victoria on Cemetery Road from 1pm (bright colours optional).

Euphemia (Effie) Davison

Euphemia (Effie) Passed away peacefully on July 27 2021 age 96 in Fulford Nursing Home. Beloved mum to Jude and the late Chris, much loved nanna and nan nan. Family would like to thank all the staff at Fulford Nursing Home for all the loving care Effie received. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium Friday August 13, 2021 at 12.40pm. Family flowers only donations in Effie's memory to RNLI. All inquiries to Coop Funeral Care Acomb.

Dave Ludlow

Dave Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday July 29, aged 61. Loving husband of Wendy and a dearly loved dad, brother and grandad. Funeral to take place on Thursday August 12, at 11am at York Crematorium. No flowers please. There will be a collection for Macmillan nurses and St Leonard's Hospice. For any funeral enquires please contact Co-op Funeral Care Gale Lane, Acomb.

David Shaw

David Frederick peacefully passed away at York Hospital on July 27, 2021, aged 77 years. Loving husband of Judith, much loved father of Elizabeth and Andrew. Held in affection by many. Funeral service will take place at St Michael Le Belfrey Church, York on Thursday August 19, 2021, at 1pm, followed by a private committal. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu will go to St Michael Le Belfrey Church.

Lance Jones

Died on July 27, aged 95 years. Devoted husband of the late Sheila, father of Jennifer, Hilary and Howard, much loved grampy, great-grampy and uncle. Ex RA. and legendary landlord of the Horse Shoe Inn Pickering.

"Per ardua ad astra". Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Tuesday August 17, at 2-20pm, family flowers only please, donations may be given to Arthritis Action, a donation box will be provided at the service. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors.

Julie Elizabeth Wootton

Julie Elizabeth (nee McArdle), cherished daughter of Judith and the late Michael, stepdaughter of Les, passed away peacefully in York Hospital, on July 27 2021. Loving sister of Catherine and Andrew and a dear aunty. Now at peace.

Michael Evans

Michael (Mick), sadly aged 69 years, passed away on August 2, at home with his sister by his side. Much loved eldest son of the late George and Irene, older brother of Robert and Christine. Loyal and trusted friend to many. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Rest in peace our kid. Funeral service at York Crematorium on Thursday August 12, at 2.20pm. Family flowers only, donations in Michael's memory to York Against Cancer.

John Ward

On July 26 at Y.D.H aged 70 years passed away peacefully and pain free after a long illness. Loving husband of 50 years to June, dad to Julian and Simon precious grandad to Kim Rosie Harry and Aiden great-grandad to Myles. Funeral service to be held at York Crematorium on Tuesday August 10, at York Crematorium at 11am. Family flowers only, donations to be shared between C.O.P.D and M.C.A.D.D. Any funeral enquiries please contact Co-op Funeral Care Acomb.

Jack Mathers

Jack Passed away on Wednesday July 18, 2021, in Meadowbeck Care Home, York. Funeral service to take place on Tuesday August 17, at 9.40am, at York Crematorium. Any enquiries please contact York Crematorium

Anne Veal (Nee Barker)

Anne Formerly sub postmistress at Woodthorpe. Passed away on July 21 2021 at home aged 82 years. Dearly beloved wife of her late husband Michael and a dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt and great-aunt. Funeral service to be held at St James the Deacon church on Friday 6 August at 11.45am, followed by committal at York Crematorium. Family flowers only but donations to the charities - Yorkshire Air Ambulance and St Leonard's Hospice may be left at St James' on the plate at the service. Family request for no black clothing please. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors.

Peter George Parker

Passed on July 17, aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of Phyllis, and a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral service to take place at York Crematorium on Friday, August 6, at 11am. Donations in memory of Peter may be given to St Leonard's Hospice, a donation box will be provided at the service. All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors.