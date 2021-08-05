YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has remained the same - but further cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate remains at 252.1 cases per 100,000 population. This remains below the UK national average rate, which is 270.5 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 115 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 17,772.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by one - taking it to 253.3 cases per 100,000 population. A further 252 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 44,198.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by one, taking it to 315.6 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 215 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 30,215 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 5,982,581.
