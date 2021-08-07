DRIVERS looking to fill up their tank ahead of a Summer roadtrip are facing another price hike for petrol and diesel.

Analysis by RAC shows another 3.4p and 2.7p were added to a litre of petrol and diesel respectively during July.

The month saw the largest increase in the price of unleaded since January, putting the average price of a litre of fuel at 135.13p – a price not seen since late September 2013.

Meanwhile a litre of diesel now costs 137.06 on average.

Both price rises meant that last month was the most expensive July to fill up with petrol since 2013 and for diesel since 2014.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Prices really are only going one way at the moment – and that’s not the way drivers want to see them going. With a second summer staycation in full swing, it’s proving to be a particularly costly one for many families who are using their cars to holiday here in the UK.

“Right now it’s hard to see what it will take for prices to start falling again. While we’re not past the pandemic by any means, demand for oil is likely to continue to increase as economic activity picks up again, and this is likely to have the effect of pushing up wholesale fuel prices, costs which retailers are bound to pass on at the pumps."

The cost of filling up a 55-litre car tank

An owner filling up their 55-litre car with petrol now pays, on average, £3.08 more than they did at the start of June and £11.47 more than they did a year ago.

Brimming a similarly-sized tank with diesel now costs £2.90 more than at the start of June and £10.46 more than at the end of July 2020.

Is it cheaper to get petrol and diesel from the supermarket?

Drivers are still able to find the best deals at the supermarkets with prices of a litre of petrol around 3p cheaper than average and more than 16p less than you’ll pay for a litre of fuel at a motorway service station.

But there are some places in York where you can get fuel at a cheaper rate.

Below is a list of all the latest prices listed on the Petrol Prices website as of August 5, 2021.

Data is not available for all service stations in the area, but here are the 10 least expensive places to fill up within five miles of York:

Morrisons, Foss Island Road

Unleaded - 125.7p

Diesel - 132.7p

Asda, Monks Cross

Unleaded - 126.7p

Diesel - 132.7p

Sainsburys, Monks Cross

Unleaded - 126.9p

Diesel - 133.9p

Tesco York Extra, Stirling Road

Unleaded - 128.9p

Diesel - 134.9p

BP Lawrence Street

Unleaded - 130.9p

Diesel - 137.9p

Shell Hull Road (York service station)

Unleaded - 132.9p

Diesel - 136.9p

BP Tadcaster Road

Unleaded - 133.9p

Diesel - 139.9p

Shell Hull Road (Hull Road service station)

Unleaded - 133.9p

Diesel - 136.9p

Knavesmire service station/Tadcaster Road

Unleaded - 135.8p

Diesel - N/A

Shell York Road

Unleaded - 135.9p

Diesel - 136.9p