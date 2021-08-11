A HOTEL in Harrogate has opened the town's first dedicated gin bar - offering a range of more than 40 gins including locally sourced options.
The Hotel St George has unveiled The Duck In gin lounge at the iconic North Yorkshire venue.
The bar, which is situated in the hotel’s reception area, before leading to a dedicated lounge, opened on July 23 - offering a variety of gin options.
Alongside its gins, guests will be able to enjoy a selection of canapes whilst they socialise.
Paul Donkin, general manager of the Hotel St George, said: "Previously the space in the hotel was little used.
"However, we wanted to revamp the area and use it in a way that would add to our appeal, while also adding an element that would make us stand out."
As part of the bar’s new décor, the ceiling above it has been bedecked with a hanging garden of flowers, with guests then able to retire to a seated lounge area.
