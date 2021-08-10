YORK’S St Nick’s Environment Centre is holding an open day in its garden on August 14 to give people the chance to see what has been going on behind the scenes during lockdown.
The centre itself will remain closed, admitted the charity’s Sustainability Officer Ivana Jakubkova - but the 'wildlife-friendly' garden will be open from 1-5pm. "This will be an opportunity to find out what the charity has been up to during the pandemic over tea and cake."
Further open days are planned for once the 'pingdemic' is over, Ivana said - and people are welcome to visit the St Nicholas Fields nature reserve itself, which remains open all year round.
A series of events will be held in the reserve throughout August to enable York residents of all ages to discover the benefits of nature on their doorstep, Ivana added. These will range from bushcraft and nature activities for children to a Willow Weaving workshop.
St Nick's manages both the Environment Centre and nature reserve, and offers a range of services and events aimed at making York more sustainable - including a low carbon, kerbside recycling service with electric vehicles and load-bearing tricycles for households and businesses in the city centre.
The charity also offers a unique Ecotherapy programme of nature-based activities which has provided mental health support throughout the pandemic, and a new Thriving at Work project offering mental health support for employers and employees. It also works on improving 'green corridors' in York to increase biodiversity.
To find out more about events at St Nicks, visit stnicks.org.uk/events, call 01904 411821/ 07912 432819 or pop along and chat to staff at the Open Afternoon on August 14.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.