DO you like surprises? Well you've clicked on the right story.

We asked you to send us surprising photos while you have been out and about.

And we received some very unexpected results!

These pictures were posted in our Press Camera Club on Facebook, as part of our monthly competition.

Sue Smith kicks us off with a very surprising sculpture bursting out of a landmark at Fountain's Abbey - not something you see every day!

Nigel Blackman's photo at an offroading event also caught the eye.

Jess Clark sent us a lovely snap of a little owl on a wire at her family farm in Alne.

She posted: "The sky had been dark grey and then the sun popped below the clouds at sunset and the sky went red. The sun shone on to the owl and made him glow orange so he probably didn't see me taking his photo!"

Anne Howard Webb captured a surprising shot of a close-up of a toad on the road.

Sue Wade's photo of knitted flowers on the cemetery railings also stood out.

"There's three of us in this relationship" joked new member Sara Grinnel of her shot of a cosy threesome at Bempton Cliffs. Sara posted some more head-turning shots of steampunks at Whitby.

Michelle Dunnington received a surprise herself while on holiday - a proposal (and posted a selfie with her ring to celebrate)!

Patience paid off for Rory Fraser who got this cracking image of a horse rearing up at Thirsk race course.

But the July winner is Emma Richardson for a stand-out shot of her dog on the run as crows catch her by surprise. Many congratulations Emma, you are the winner of our £50 prize.

If you like to see your photographs printed in The Press and online, please join our Camera Club.

The Press Camera Club brings together amateur photographers to share their work, swap tips and take part in monthly prize competitions.

Membership is open to everyone regardless of their age, experience and equipment. Thanks to the ubiquity of mobile phones nowadays everyone is a photographer!

To join the club, visit yorkpress.co.uk/cameraclub - we’d love to see what York looks like through your lens.

The competition theme for this month is Secrets. Please provide a caption with all entries and mark them #Secrets.

Good luck, the deadline is August 31.