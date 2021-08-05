A MAN was deliberately set alight in an unprovoked incident in a bar.

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a customer was deliberately set alight in a Scarborough bar.

It happened just before 1am at Mist on St Thomas Street in the town.

A man set fire to another man’s hair while they were both standing in the bar area near to the front entrance.

He suffered hair loss but fortunately did not sustain any serious injuries.

Investigating officer PC Liam Cromack said: “This was a highly unusual and completely unprovoked assault on another man who was simply trying to enjoy his night out.

“Thankfully, due to the quick thinking of some nearby bystanders, no permanent injury was caused to the victim.

“I am appealing to anybody who may know who is responsible for this assault to come forward with information.”

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Liam Cromack or email liam.cromack@northyorkshire.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12210173134 when passing on information.