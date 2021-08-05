A MAN was attacked in a York street.

North Yorkshire Police say the assault happened in Mayfield Grove near Tadcaster Road, at about 7pm on Saturday, July 24, and a group of men and women are believed to have been involved.

Police are particularly keen to trace a man who is described as white, in his 30s and around 5ft 11ins to 6ft tall.

A police spokesman said: "He had strawberry blond hair with short back and sides, which was slicked back with gel.

"He was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt, grey tailored shorts and had a red, tanned face.

"A woman in a bright yellow dress was also involved, and police are also appealing for information about her identity.

"The incident occurred after contact on Tadcaster Road with a group.

"The victim walked down Mayfield Grove where the male suspect ran after him and assaulted him to the face a number of times before running back to re-join the group and walking away from the area.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, in particular any CCTV or doorbell footage."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mike Halstead. You can also email mike.halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210167310.