AN ART group from York are set to come together for the second year running to "create happiness" in the city with a special event this weekend.

Following the success of last year’s event, Southbank-based SmART Team, which stands for 'Small Artistic Revolution Together', are once again bringing the York community together by making and selling canvases for people to create their own works of art.

A spokesperson for the SmART group said: "This year it isn’t just the youngsters running the show, the local community in Southbank are coming together with the aim of creating happiness and cheering people up after a difficult 18 months, as well as raising money for charity."

The event will be held at York Racecourse on Sunday (August 8) from 11am until 3pm.

There will be stalls with local artists, arts and crafts and local produce available to buy as well as over 100 paintings.

All art has been donated from the local community, children and adults - plus some professional artists have contributed pieces for this "wonderful" community project.

There will also be music from Minster Uke Band, with special guest the Lord Mayor opening the event.

All of the funds raised will be donated to St Leonard's Hospice, Yorkshire Animal Shelter and Home Leone - all three of which were chosen by members of the SmART group.

Last year's event saw a group of youngsters from Millthorpe School in the city bring the York community together with an open air gallery near the racecourse as part of their ‘North Yorkshire Police Lifestyle Challenge' - all while fundraising for York Against Cancer.