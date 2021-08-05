YORK and North Yorkshire are at risk of flash flooding from thunderstorms tomorrow and on Saturday.
The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for storms from the early hours of tomorrow until late on Saturday evening.
It says they may cause flooding to homes and businesses, and spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.There is also a risk of lightning strikes.
There could be more thunderstorms later on Sunday and also on Monday.
