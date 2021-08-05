A LUCKY dog was reunited with his grateful owner by firefighters after a rescue that saw them having to help the mischievous mutt who had got himself in to a sticky situation

Station Manager Tony Walker from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the pooch, called Rufus, needed to be rescued after falling a long way down a river bank near Lordship Lane in Wistow earlier today (August 5).

The hapless hound ended up getting stuck in thick mud as a result of his fall and the fire and rescue service were called in as a result.

Speaking on Twitter station Manager Walker said: "A crew from Selby have just rescued Rufus the hound from the river Ouse in Wistow.

"He had fallen down a 10 ft drop and became stuck in mud.

"He's now been reunited with his grateful owner."