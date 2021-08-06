A WAR veteran from York fulfilled a life-long ambition this week when he flew in a hot air balloon over Yorkshire.

Ron Shelley, who lives at Connaught Court care home in Fulford, confided to staff that he would dearly love to take to the skies to mark his 99th year, so the team set about making it happen.

Ron, who supported the D-Day landings 77 years ago, was “delighted” when staff revealed the surprise and he couldn’t wait to fly over the scenic countryside of North Yorkshire with his son, Peter.

“I thought it would be a thrilling one off experience, a once in a life-time trip, so I’m seizing the chance while I still can,” the soon to be 99-year old said.

During the Second World War, Ron was a wireless operator. He was sent to France six days after D-Day in 1944, aged just 22.

He was involved in sending out false missives to “confound and confuse” the enemy.

“My dummy messages, which I sent from a radio truck, led the enemy to believe that there was a whole division of 3,000 men, too many to take on, so they didn’t attack,” he added.

Ron recollects that he eventually got to Caen behind the infantry, escaping mortar attacks by parking his truck over a trench. He was also involved with the famous Battle of Nijmegen in the Netherlands.

Ron left the Army as a Sergeant, receiving a number of medals in recognition of his bravery.

The veteran has lived at Connaught Court for three years. He is active and youthful, which he says is because he has “always been sporty and used to be a physical training instructor in the army".

Fran Tagg, an activities coordinator at the care home, said: “Ron is a modest gentleman who is well known at our home for his adventurous spirit.”

Ron will celebrate his 99th birthday on September 3 this year.