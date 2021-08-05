DIGITAL parking permits are to be launched in York next month.

City of York Council says the change will make parking hassle and paper free and help residents, businesses and visitors manage their parking permits and penalty charge notices digitally.

It says the authority has contacted all residents and customers in advance to make them aware that the changes are coming soon.

"Certain digital permits will be issued 'same day', removing the need to wait for a considerable time for their arrival through the post," said a spokesperson.

"As soon as the digital permit is linked to a vehicle licence plate, residents and visitors will be able to park their vehicle.

"Current paper parking permits should still be used and displayed as normal. Customers only need to apply for a new permit when theirs is about to expire."

The spokesperson said digital permits will not be on display for everyone to see, so members of the public should keep this in mind when reporting potentially illegally parked vehicles

"Suspected non-permit holders will be able to be reported to the parking hotline, with tickets issued if it the vehicle is found to not have been authorised," they added.