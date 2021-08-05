YORK employers are among 28 firms in Yorkshire named for breaking the national minimum wage law.

Sandylane Limited, York, YO26, failed to pay £2877.41 to 101 workers.

York Hand Car Wash Ltd - which was dissolved on April 9, 2019, trading as Tesco Hand Car Wash, York, YO24 - failed to pay £2811.4 to three workers.

Mr Lirim Gecaj, trading as Bespoke Valet & Detailing Service, York, YO10, failed to pay £1033.82 to two workers.

The breaches took place between 2012 and 2018 following investigations by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

Business Minister Paul Scully said employers in Yorkshire and the Humber “must follow the law to avoid short-changing workers”

Named employers in Yorkshire have since been made to pay back what they owed, and were fined an additional £216,000 in total.

Minimum wage breaches can occur, for example, when workers are being paid on or just above the minimum wage rate, and then have deductions from their pay for uniform or accommodation.

Another example would be where an employer failed to pay workers for all the time they had worked, such as when they worked a spell of overtime.

Mr Scully said: “Yorkshire is a great place to run a business, but employers must stay above the law to avoid short-changing workers.

“Upholding workers’ rights is a top priority for this government and employers breaking minimum wage law won’t be let off lightly.

“It’s up to all employers in the region, including those on this list, to check government guidance and pay workers properly.”

Employers who pay workers less than the minimum wage have to pay back arrears of wages to the worker at current minimum wage rates.

They also face hefty financial penalties of up to 200 per cent of arrears - capped at £20,000 per worker - which are paid to the government.