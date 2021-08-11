A YORK radio station has teamed up with a popular food business in the city for a brand new project at the station's new studio.

YO1 Radio's city centre station, which can be found in Goodramgate, was the original location of the The York Roast Co, which now has shops in the adjacent Low Petergate and in Stonegate - as well as in other locations around the country.

In recent times the property has been used as a traditional barber shop but now, in a novel partnership arrangement, part of the premises has been converted to provide a city centre studio for YO1 Radio, with the remainder of the property set to revert to a takeaway or diner and a delivery hub for The York Roast Co linked to the main business.

Wayne Chadwick, managing director of both The York Roast Company and YO1 Radio, said: "There have been some tough times recently for all local businesses, and we need to find new ways of making sure we can maintain the vitality of our city centre.

"We have been looking, for some time, at the best use for what was, in effect, an empty property.

"The York Roast Co was looking at better ways of dealing with the delivery side of the business – something which has grown significantly during recent lockdown – and the radio station was looking for a high-profile presence in the city.

"We think we have hit on the perfect solution for both."

Wayne took over the management of the radio station with Dave Parker in March – and the new studio base is part of a substantial investment in the station, which culminated in the recent relaunch.

The new YO1 Radio ‘Live Lounge’, as it has been branded, will be used to broadcast some live programmes as an alternative to the station’s main studios at Clifton Moor.

It will also be used as a more convenient location to conduct celebrity interviews, meet listeners and local civic and business representatives – and even has two large display screens to promote both the radio station and local businesses.

An official opening by the Lord Mayor of York is being planned.

“Having a stand-alone studio in the heart of the city centre would normally be cost-prohibitive – but partnering up with the The York Roast Co, together with our new display screens, will allow us to monetise the studio and bring some added interest to this part of the centre", Wayne added.

YO1 Radio broadcasts to York on 102.8FM. It is available on Digital Radio across North Yorkshire.