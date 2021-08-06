With reference to Father Richard Robson’s letter (Yorkshire-Man far from a fine figure, August 2): I found the picture quite funny.
Why must it be a trim, athletic superhero to represent Yorkshire?
There are not many of them about, but plenty of men with figures like the man in the photo.
Maureen Robinson, Broadway, York
