If you’re looking for a break from the same old TV shows and music videos when entertaining your little ones during the holidays, the NSPCC has something which is not only fun, but shares vitally important information to help keep children safe.

The NSPCC’s cuddly dinosaur mascot Pantosaurus has a short and catchy song and features in a fun music video – available on our YouTube page and online at www.nspcc.org.uk

As well as being very entertaining, it has a serious underlying message. Our ‘Talk PANTS’ campaign aims to reach children across the UK to help them understand how they can speak out about anything that happens that makes them uncomfortable.

Each year, we visit thousands of schools across the UK to share these messages in person, and since PANTS launched in 2013, the video has been viewed more than 2.3 million times.

When the pandemic hit, we developed ways to share this information virtually.

As well as the Pantosaurus song, there are fun and educational activities online, which help children understand in a really simple way that Privates are private, Always remember their body belongs to them, No means no, they should Talk about secrets that upset them, and Speak up, because someone can help.

Some parents may find the idea of talking to children about this challenging, but the whole campaign is in simple language suitable for younger children.

There’s lots of information available at www.nspcc.org.uk and by searching ‘NSPCC PANTS’ online.

If you have any worries, our NSPCC Helpline practitioners are available to help on 0808 8005000.

Helen Westerman, NSPCC Local Campaigns Manager, Albion Street, Leeds