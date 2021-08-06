If young people need mollycoddling into doing their public duty by getting the Covid vaccine (‘We have faith in young over jabs’, August 4) then so be it.

Everyone offered the jab should accept.

Perhaps if the number of under-30s were shown in the daily new infections and new hospitalisations, and also how many of these figures were unvaccinated, it just might concentrate their minds into how irresponsible they are being by refusing to be vaccinated.

Carrot and stick both should be used.

Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington

 