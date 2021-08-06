If young people need mollycoddling into doing their public duty by getting the Covid vaccine (‘We have faith in young over jabs’, August 4) then so be it.
Everyone offered the jab should accept.
Perhaps if the number of under-30s were shown in the daily new infections and new hospitalisations, and also how many of these figures were unvaccinated, it just might concentrate their minds into how irresponsible they are being by refusing to be vaccinated.
Carrot and stick both should be used.
Geoff Robb, Hunters Close, Dunnington
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.