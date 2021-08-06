Your front page on Wednesday (More than 100 kids have gun licences, August 4) was just a bit over the top.
The parents of all under-17 year-olds with police permits will have been thoroughly ‘vetted’ by the police and not even one of those kids will actually have access to the firearms they are licensed for.
The parents will have the keys to storage cabinets and ammo safes.
John Shooter, Fellbeck, Pateley Bridge
