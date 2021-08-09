A YORK academic has been awarded a prestigious teaching fellowship in recognition of his contribution to higher education.
Doctor Glenn Hurst has become one of the youngest academics in the UK to be recognised with the Advance HE 2021 National Teaching Fellowship.
Dr Hurst, an associate professor in the department of chemistry and Green Chemistry Centre of Excellence at the University of York, said: “I am delighted to be awarded a National Teaching Fellowship. I am so grateful to the University of York for providing me with the opportunities, support and training together with the ability to work with such fantastic colleagues and talented students.”
Dr Hurt uses a holistic, systems-thinking approach to enable students to understand relationships between components to a problem and be able to predict how outputs can change over time with changing variables.
He is internationally renowned for his work in incorporating Green Chemistry into curricula. His approach involves engagement of students using social media.
Dr Hurts regularly publishes his work with students undertaking education-based research projects and is often invited to talk at international meetings.
