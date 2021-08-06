A HISTORIC church in York is set to host an "exciting" new multi-sensory art installation celebrating female presence.
Holy Trinity Church, a Grade I listed former parish church that has been part of the York landscape since the 12th century, will host the new exhibition called 'An agreeable space' by artist Lorna Johnson .
The display combines over 140 adorned pew cushions scented with lavender, and in excess of 100 candles, it will offer audiences a heightened sensory experience in which to consider the lives of all the women who have passed through the church.
Lorna Johnson said: "This place – Holy Trinity Church in Goodramgate, allowed all the women within these walls to sit still, rest the fabric that would have weighed upon them, to take in the space and what it offered them."
The church has been in the care of the Churches Conservation Trust, the national charity caring for historic churches at risk, since 1972. It has a history of strong female presence and was recently featured in the BBC period drama, Gentleman Jack - as it was where Anne Lister married her partner at a blessing during Easter.
The display will open in York on the September 1, before going on tour across Yorkshire.
