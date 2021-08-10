A MALTON-BASED firm, which aims to provide support to help people get back on track, is "going the extra mile" to do so.

Orbit, which specialises in helping people get back on track with their water bills, was set up in 1999 and has grown from strength to strength - with over 80 people working out of its Malton office and a number of them working from home during the pandemic.

Hannah Frost, operations manager for Orbit, said: “I studied animal management at college and was working part time in a bakery when I applied to work for Orbit. I thought I would work in conservation or travel, but actually found what I wanted to do on my doorstep.

“I started here as a customer consultant on the phones and have worked my way up to be the operations manager. The company was growing at a fast pace and the opportunities opened up for me. I was very lucky to be in the right place at the right time.”

The core values of Orbit are that they "care, find a better way and are inclusive and collaborative" are at the centre of everything they do at the firm.

Perks of the job include 31 days annual leave, a Government pension scheme and even a reward gateway platform.

The firm is also involved with charity work - as employees choose three local charities each year and then raise money through events.

The company has also gone to "great lengths" to go above and beyond with its Covid health and safety - and has a number of guidelines in place.

A spokesperson for Orbit said: "Before you start venturing further afield to find your dream job, why not explore this opportunity on your doorstep where you can be part of a supportive environment and really make a difference to someone who may be struggling to manage a difficult financial situation."

For more information, get in touch with the Orbit team at: recruitment@orbitservices.co.uk.