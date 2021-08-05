FIREFIGHTERS were called in to help after flooding to homes.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say torrential downpours yesterday (August 4) in Scarborough led to flooding to several properties in the town.
The service were called out to Castle Road at 1.15pm to a property where the basement had flooded. Crews used a light portable pump to clear the water.
Moments later they were needed in Merchants Row and a crew from Filey attended a property where flood water had entered the basement at 1.20pm. The crew there used an ejector pump to clear as much water as possible.
Then at 1.45pm at Eastborough, a crew from Scarborough were called to a further property where flood water had entered the basement. Crew used a light portable pump to remove as much water as possible
