AN HISTORIC church in York city centre is to host a new multi-sensory art installation celebrating the female presence.

'An agreeable space' by the artist Lorna Johnson will be staged in Holy Trinity Church, Goodramgate, from September 1-18, before going on tour across Yorkshire.

"Combining over 140 adorned pew cushions scented with lavender, and in excess of 100 candles, it will offer audiences a heightened sensory experience in which to consider the lives of all the women who have passed through the very agreeable space that is the Holy Trinity Church, Goodramgate, York," said a spokesperson.

The church was recently featured in the BBC period drama, Gentleman Jack, as it was where Anne Lister married her partner Ann Walker at a blessing during Easter.

Ed van der Molen, Site Coordinator at The Churches Conservation Trust said the work will prompt visitors to take the time to sit in the pews and consider the role of sight, sound and smell for those who have worshipped there over the centuries.

They said Holy Trinity was associated with Anne Lister but it was used by many women from all walks of life, from wealthy landowners like Lister and the well-to-do middle classes to poorer social groups.

The artist, Lorna Johnson said: “The church is mainly made up of stall pews, which would have housed each family attending church separately. Hence, I have covered half of the stall seating with cushions to represent the female congregation.

"The ruffle adorned pew cushions contain Yorkshire lavender, which when sat on, crush and release the scent - denoting the women who have passed through this space over the years and filling the air with their fragrance.

"I like that over time the cushions might get worn and dirty, much the same a Sunday dress. The hand-sewn adornments use a variety of fabrics representing a cross-section of society.

"These fabrics have been used together to represent this coming together and speaks of the interdependency of these women with one another in society and the possible changing fortunes of these women throughout their and their descendant’s lifetimes.

"Ultimately this place – Holy Trinity Church, Goodramgate, allowed all the women within these walls to sit still, rest the fabric that would have weighed upon them, to take in the space and what it offered them."