YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased slightly as further cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by seven - taking it to 252.1 cases per 100,000 population. However, this remains below the UK national average rate, which is 275 cases per 100,000 population.
A further 135 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic in the area to 17,657.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by eight, taking it to 252.2 cases per 100,000 population.
A further 254 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 43,946.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by five, taking it to 316 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 170 cases recorded in the area.
Across the UK, a further 29,312 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 5,952,756.
