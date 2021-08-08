YORK'S Britpop legends Shed Seven first formed in 1990.
At the height of their popularity, between 1994 and 1999, they had fifteen Top 40 singles and four Top 20 albums in the UK.
Their biggest hit, Going for Gold, was even recast as a beer!
In today's photo gallery, we have dipped into The Press archive to show you a spread of images of the band over the years, led by charismatic front man Rick Witter.
Take it away fellas...
