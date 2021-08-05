RESIDENTS living in sheltered accommodation in York have hit out after claiming they have been told to pay for a new £114,000 fire system by their landlord.

Housing provider Anchor Hanover, which runs Guardian Court in Water Lane, Clifton, wrote to each tenant in May with a request for £2,000 from each flat to change the old fire alarm system which is “in need of replacement”.

The company defended the decision to charge residents and argued the costs “associated with the replacement of fire alarm systems form part of our asset replacement charge".

But almost 40 people living in the 45-flat complex have signed a petition to say they should not have to cover the costs, adding that their maintenance fees and service charges of £200 a month and rent of £350 a month should be used as their contribution.

Their fight has been backed by Rachael Maskell MP (York Central, Labour) who accused the housing provider of making a “significant departure from residents’ contracts”.

The residents signed contracts which read “we (Anchor) will maintain and repair any systems we have provided in the premises…including…fitted fires and central heating systems”.

Anchor Hanover also set out that “the services that you pay for as part of your service charge” extends to “fire detection and alarm systems”.

Residents had been told via a letter that work was due to start in mid-July, but it has been pushed back to late August since The Press contacted Anchor Hanover.

Fen Tarbitt, 63, who has lived at Guardian Court for more than eight years, said the letter was the only form of communication he had received since the first notice in the Spring.

Mr Tarbitt said: “They pushed this through so quickly.”

He added: “Many of the residents are in their 80s. All they’ve got is their pensions. They’ve had sleepless nights since that letter.

“My point to them is why are we paying for this? We’re paying a service of £200 a month which pays for the maintenance of everything in the building, the aerial on the roof, the communal kitchen; we’re paying for the gardening, the window washing. What are we paying £350 a month for on top of that?

“If I owned a house then I would understand I’ve got to pay for all the maintenance but, if I’m renting from you, you have to maintain the building. You can’t have it both ways. We’re not owners, we’re tenants.

“One of the tumble dryers has just broken down and they said we can get you a second hand one for £1,000, it’s 19 years old. I said, why would we want a 19 year old tumble dryer?

“I walked around all the tenants and said if we’re going to buy a tumble dryer let’s get the best one we can. Once Anchor heard, next thing they want us to pay for everything.”

Ms Maskell, who met with residents in their communal garden, said: “The residents of Guardian Court are being asked to pay for every upgrade in their complex, having to pay for upgrades which will ultimately benefit Anchor Hanover, their housing provider. This is a significant departure from residents’ contracts.

“While they are being told that they need a new fire system, they haven’t been consulted nor seen the Fire Risk Assessment. At the same time the landlord is also talking about other significant enhancements, where they previously funded these themselves.

“I believe that residents’ voices must be heard and their contracts upheld. Housing providers must listen to their residents, and recognise that many have little by way of reserves.

“Putting service charges up and up is no answer, and residents are seriously concerned that they will have to move out. I have asked questions to Government Ministers about the plight of my constituents and will fight for their priorities to be those of their housing association; Anchor Hanover must listen.

“Before another 'enhancement' is suggested, Anchor Hanover need to recognise their responsibility to their residents and provide them with the financial security that they need.”

Speaking on behalf of Anchor Hanover, Sandra Atkinson, area manager for Guardian Court, said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents is paramount. To ensure the highest safety standards continue to be met, we have consulted with residents prior to replacing the fire alarm system at Guardian Court.

“Where life vital systems are in need of replacement it is preferable to carry out replacement before the system breaks down to ensure the continued safety of our residents and compliance with fire regulations.

“Costs associated with the replacement of fire alarm systems form part of our asset replacement charge and are eligible to be charged to residents. We appreciate that any increase in costs may cause concern for residents and we can offer support through our BeWise service where necessary.

“We have communicated the proposed changes to residents throughout this process. While the replacement works were due soon, we have postponed the start date to ensure all further questions about the new fire system are answered. The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents continues to be our highest priority.”