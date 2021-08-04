A YORK man told today how he 'freaked out' when he twice saw a rat in his room after paying £1,750 to quarantine in a hotel.

The 25-year-old man said he had had to quarantine under Government rules when he flew back last month from visiting family in Brazil, which is on the 'red list' for entering England because of Covid concerns.

He said the rat came out at 1.30am from behind the fridge in his room at the hotel near London's Heathrow Airport, having got in through pipe work.

"I was freaking out," he said.

He said he was moved to another room, only for the same thing to happen a few nights later, with the animal again emerging from behind the fridge through pipework, and he was again moved to a new room.

"I was more upset the second time. I was panicking at the thought it had been over my fruit and crockery."

"I am disgusted and shocked that such a health and safety hazard was allowed to take place in a government quarantine hotel which is costing me £1,750," he said.

"I feel sick knowing rats have been in my room while I've been in here. If this was any normal hotel the customer would be offered a full immediate refund. No one should have to pay £1,750 to stay in a sub standard hotel for 10 days with a rat infestation.

"I hope the government will be able to offer a full refund and compensation to myself and other guests who have been badly affected."

York Central MP Rachael Maskell said she had taken up the man's case, and had contacted Public Health England and the local Director of Public Health covering the Heathrow area to ask for immediate safety measures to be put in place.

" I have also written to the Government overnight to report the situation," she said. "I have asked for my constituent to get a refund due to his experience and that they review the system. Government is clearly failing the public, yet at huge public cost.

"People who are staying in quarantine hotels have reported the very poor conditions that they are kept in and describe them akin to being kept in prison."

She said other guests had had to move as well due to rats in their rooms, and staff had said there was an infestation of rats

"This is yet another example of the poor management of the quarantine system by Government. People have to pay £1750 for this experience."

A spokesperson for the hotel, Mercure London Heathrow, said it took complaints such as this very seriously, but an external pest control professional had checked the hotel and concluded no evidence of pest activity.

"The safety of all our guests and staff members is of the upmost importance to us and continues to be our number one focus," they said. "The hotel continues to abide by all quarantine guidelines, cleaning protocols and safety measures as set out by the government."