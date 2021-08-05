POLICE have teamed up with the fire service to release three new community safety booklets as part of Operation Cracker in North Yorkshire.
The booklets will be distributed by teams of police officers, police volunteers, community safety officers and partner agencies to the Filey and Eastfield community through door-knocks, roadshows at garden centres and supermarkets, agricultural shows and local galas.
They will also be distributed by partner agencies on their own community events and websites.
Inspector Andy Short, of Filey and Eastfield Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We hope that this booklets will be useful to the community, and act as an information source they can refer to at any time of year to obtain the advice they need on everything."
This is the third consecutive year that the Filey and Eastfield Police Neighbourhood Policing Team has issued these informative booklets.
They have become an important part of their strategy of delivering advice on a wide range of subjects, including home security, drugs and alcohol and safety in general.
Many local companies and partner agencies have supported the booklets over the years and in doing so are also supporting the police to connect with the community.
