THREE men from North Yorkshire, who all work for the same firm, have taken part in a cycling challenge to raise money for a brain tumour charity.

Ian Harrington from Knaresborough and Joseph Fitzsimmons and Dan Paterson from Harrogate, who all work for property consultancy Eddisons, were part of a 12-strong team of colleagues notching up more than 1,000 miles in one day as part of efforts to raise £5,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity by covering 5,000 miles this summer.

The colleagues are supporting a friend and colleague who recently had a brain tumour removed and is now successfully recovering, with help from the charity.

Mr Fitzsimmons said: ““Our team ride from Scarborough started well with clear skies and rolling hills but we hit a strong easterly wind, plus thunder and lightning from Malton, which made it a very challenging 25 miles to York.

“Cycling onwards to Knaresborough we picked up the Way of the Roses cycle route and with the clouds parted and sun on our back, plus a mid-point pint, it was a really enjoyable way to finish the ride, between us clocking up over 1,000 miles.

“As a bunch of colleagues we’re not all super fit but we’re committed to pushing ourselves and raising £5,000 to help fund the essential work and research carried out by the Brain Tumour Charity. We are now at £4,500 so the end is very much in sight.”

The team plan to complete a total distance of 5,000 miles by running, walking, swimming and cycling, raising £1 in sponsorship for the Brain Tumour Charity for each mile completed.

To donate to the Eddisons team’s fundraising challenge and help support the Brain Tumour Charity, visit: https://bit.ly/3fqlkfG

In 2020 the Eddisons team raised over £5,000 in sponsorship for the mental health charity Mind by completing a 2,000-mile challenge.