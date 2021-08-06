TRIBUTES have been paid to Yorkshire-based jockey Jim MacDonald who has died aged 99.

Jim, who moved from Scotland to Malton just after the Second World War, was one of the youngest jockeys to win at Newcastle Racecourse aged just 16.

Racing was in his blood. He was born in Musselburgh, just outside Edinburgh, on August 18 1921 - a stone’s throw from one of the UK’s finest racecourses.

Jim's father, James senior, was a successful “flapping” jockey who rode over 100 winners and actively encouraged his son’s interest.

Jim moved to Malton in 1946, where he remained for the rest of his life. Jim held his jockey’s licence until 1949 and rode a few winners while working for Ernie Davey and Pat Beasley, then worked as a stable lad, riding out every day for them in the years after.

He married the "love of his life", Sonia in 1954, helping her in the shop where she worked in Norton after riding out each morning.

Jim riding a winner at Newcastle in 1938 aged just 16

Jim was an extremely popular man and was honoured with a race being named after him, the Jim MacDonald Maiden Stakes, when he finally retired in 2003.

His nephew Robert Brown told The Press: "He was a quiet man; a listener rather than a talker - everybody liked him. He was extremely resilient. At 95 he still managed to get up to Scotland to see family on public transport!"

In the 1960s until 1973, Jim was employed by Pat Rohan and for a while looked after Althrey Don, the horse that won Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes at York in 1964.

From 1965 to 1968, Jim worked alongside Sir Michael Stoute who was to become a champion trainer. In the years that followed, Jim worked alongside many apprentices, who went on to become jockeys, then trainers, including Geoff Oldroyd and Davy Morris.

Robert remembered Davy coming up to the family, when they were at York Races, to say hello to Jim. Davy turned to Robert and said: “This man taught me everything I know. Lots of people tried to tell me but Jim was the only person I listened to”.

Jim and Sonia on their wedding day

Jim was a popular figure in Malton and would often be seen, wearing his flat cap, walking into the Derwent Arms for his lunch every day. He loved a glass of red wine with his meals.

The family would like to thank Sarah Monkman and the Racing Welfare Team who supported Jim and included him in various activities over the years.

They would also like to thank Wendy Marucci and her team at Spring Cottage who provided excellent care and attention to Jim for over three years and finally to thank Ann Race and her team at the Abbey Care Home.

James "Jim" MacDonald was cremated on Friday, July 23 2021 at York Crematorium. The ceremony was conducted by Will Jones of CoOperative Funeralcare Heworth, arranged by Dave Ambery of CoOperative Funeralcare Haxby and led by Fiona Brown, Celebrant, Your Ceremony.