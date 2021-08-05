Congratulations must go to BBC Radio 5 live for its Olympic coverage.
Considering that the majority of commentators have been based at home working from monitors, etc, they manage to create for the listener a wonderful atmosphere of ‘being there’. The team is deserving of a gold medal.
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.