It seems like only yesterday when The Press led a campaign calling for the removal of all obstructions - such as A-boards and other obstructions - on footpaths in central York.
The idea was to make city centre streets and paths safer for disabled people and those with limited vision to negotiate.
Now we find ourselves in completely the opposite situation.
Disabled people and those with limited vision are actively discouraged from entering York city centre.
In fact, the streets are full of tables and chairs, which create restrictions for all members of the public with disabilities or limited vision.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York
