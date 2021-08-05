On Monday, walking up St. Maurice’s Road, I noticed that there was no queue of traffic going up to the Monkgate junction.
As I approached the top of the road I saw that all approaching traffic was flowing freely. You’ve guessed it, the traffic lights were out!
Half an hour later I returned (walking) via the same route. The lights had been ‘repaired’ and, as usual, traffic was backed up on all four approaches.
Thank goodness I no longer drive a taxi in York. I have seen this situation all over York constantly, tens of thousands of times over the years.
This must equate to absolutely immense amounts of extra pollution.
There’s still time for the council, even now, to totally re-appraise this situation. They purport to support carbon reduction yet exacerbate the problem with the traffic light control and their tunnel-vision policies.
Get rid of the traffic lights - put them on flashing amber but have them still change to red when a pedestrian presses the button.
Further safety could be attained, if necessary, by having small rumble strips on junction approaches.
D McTernan, Fossway, York
