INSPIRED by the Olympics to try some summer sports yourself? Then why not head along to St Sampson’s Square on Sunday.

Make it York has organised a ‘Summer of Sport’ open day, where a range of sports clubs and community groups will come together tell local people about a host of summer sports and leisure activities you can get involved with.

The event will run from 11am to 4.40pm, and will give you a chance to chat to sports and leisure clubs – and try out some taster activities.

There will even be the chance to win prizes, with a series of sporty challenges on the day to take part in – including everything from a squash wall, rowing and cycling challenges, to practicing football and hockey skills.

Clubs and organisations taking part will include:

City of York Hockey Club - learn more about York’s Hockey Club and take part in their hockey goal scoring challenge

York Sports Village – find out more about the York Sports Village facilities and join their rowing machine challenge

Walx - Nordic Walking - learn more about using Nordic walking poles or how to walk for relaxation or fitness, whatever your fitness level.

Open Country - Walking and Cycling - find out more about Open Country, who have over 30 years of experience in successfully organising and leading countryside activities for people with disabilities

Wigginton Squash Club - take on the squash wall and find out more about how you can get involved with the club

York City Football Club Foundation - find out more about York City Football Club Foundation and test your football skills with their ‘Keepy Uppy’ challenge

GLL Better - learn more about the facilities here in York and take a turn on their spin bike challenge.

City York Council Walking and Cycling and Sport and Active Leisure – pick up a leaflet and find out where you can walk and cycle across the city. And talk to the sport and active leisure team about your local sport or physical activity provider.

Dominic Berry, Make It York’s senior events manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome sports clubs and groups from across York to the city centre for this special open day as part of our ‘Summer of Sport’ programme of activity.

“York has such a wide variety of fantastic sports clubs and leisure facilities and the event will be a great opportunity to showcase this and support residents to find out more about what is available in their city.”

Councillor Darryl Smalley, the city council’s executive member for culture, leisure and communities, added: “I’m delighted that residents can enjoy and benefit from this brilliant series of activities. They are much-needed opportunities after a year when so many of us haven’t been able to be as active as usual. The Summer of Sport is a terrific showcase for some of the city’s excellent clubs, so have a go and see what you discover!”

Sunday’s event is part of the Summer of Sport programme of activities which take place in the city centre until September 5.

In a collaboration between Make It York, THOR’s Tipi and First Bus York, the activity includes an interactive sporty sculpture trail, pop-up tipi bars, a street food village and urban running routes.

Throughout August, residents and visitors can also enjoy free yoga classes at THOR’s tipi each week in partnership with Emperor’s Gym. Classes run each Wednesday (07.30AM -08.30AM) and Friday (08.30AM - 09.30AM) with pre-booking required by email to leisure@middletonsyork.co.uk

Free outdoor ping pong tables, sponsored by JORVIK Viking Centre, are also located on Parliament Street for people to enjoy this month.

You can download the Summer of Sport map at www.visityork.org/summer or pick up printed copies in the Visitor Information Centre at 1 Museum Street.