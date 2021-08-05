HUNDREDS of fans, friends and family members bade farewell to York rugby legend Allan 'Big Al' Robertshaw as his funeral took place on the pitch where he used to play.

His coffin, with his rugby shirt of green and white hoops draped on it, was placed in front of the stand at Clifton Park during the ceremony yesterday as tributes were paid to the record-breaking player.

Allan, who died last month following a long illness, aged 78, earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records for playing 1,075 matches for the first team, and also played more than 300 games for the third team.

Humanist celebrant Michelle Burns said Allan had been a 'lovely man' with a sense of humour, who was a big man who loved socialising and was a sporting fanatic.

"Rugby was his life," she said. "His knowledge of rugby was encyclopedic."

She said Allan had once been on his way to a game when he was involved in an accident and, despite being badly shaken and hurt, went on to play in the match before going on to hospital, suffering from concussion and a damaged shoulder.

Pete Ray said Big Al, who was 6ft, 5ins tall, had started playing for the first team in his teens and played his last match in his 40s, but had also played for the third team on his 60th birthday.

He had recovered from a triple heart bypass operation but was diagnosed as being terminally ill in 2018.

However, he continued to be involved in the club and liked going to the bar for a drink, a chat and a bit of banter, and was still involved in organising club fixtures from his hospital bed before his death.

Donations made in memory of Allan are to go to Ward 16 at York Hospital and the fund for a new stand at the rugby club.