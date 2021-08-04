A YORK mum who became a dominatrix for "a confidence boost" has told how the job helped her overcome self-esteem issues.

Emma Louise, 31, started cashing in on people's fetishes in April to spend more money on her children and pay off bills.

Uploading pictures and videos onto MyFet, Emma is paid monthly by fans who subscribe to her page while some followers opt to pay more via tips or personalised content.

She already has 50 subscribers following her specialist dominatrix content and earns £100 a week.

Now Emma hopes to expand her repertoire and make her fetish work a full-time career.

But one surprising aspect of life as a dominatrix has been better self esteem after overcoming an eating disorder and epilepsy diagnosis.

Photo: Collect/PA.

Emma, who lives with her partner and their two children, who wish to remain anonymous, said: “I initially joined to give myself a confidence boost, as my epilepsy had dented it.”

She added: “Doing this has massively improved my self-esteem. I even have a stripper pole in the kitchen.

“I’m very open with the kids. They’re my best friends and I don’t hide anything from them."

Positive feedback from fans has encouraged her to start posting more often.

She said: “I have had an eating disorder has really knocked my confidence over the years and it was only when I was looking for ways to make more money and found the website that I’ve found my self-esteem building back up again.”

She has plans to create extra fetish content with dreams of earning huge amounts of money as a full-time content creator.

“The fetish content is something I can fit in around my day-to-day life," she said.

“If I’m out walking the dog, I’ll send a cheeky flash photo to someone who has an outdoor fetish. It doesn’t have to be too time consuming.”

Believing honesty is the best policy, Emma sat her children down and explained to them what her fetish work – especially her dominatrix content – entailed.

She said: “We promote body positivity in our house.”

“The children see me exercising by pole dancing and we watch RuPaul’s Drag Race together, so they’re very clued up already.

“They support me massively and have noticed a difference in my confidence, too.

“I’ve taught them that everybody should be accepted for whatever they are, as long as they’re a nice person.”

Emma added: "I’m careful about what fetish work I show the kids. They think I do online modelling, but when they’re a bit older, I’ll explain to them properly about what I do.”

The next steps include growing her fanbase so she can provide a good life for her family.

“It’s nice to be able to pitch in with the bills and provide for my family," she said.

“It’s hard work to build a fanbase and I’m still growing mine, but I hope one day I’ll be making a lot more money on the platform."

Photo: Collect/PA.

When asked about the job and how society sees dominatrixes, Emma said "it's a job".

“I don’t think anyone should judge me for being a mum who makes fetish content. I work from home, which means I’m there for the kids whenever they need me.

“At the end of the day, it’s a job and, as their mum, I will always make sure I’m there to provide for my kids.”