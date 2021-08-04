POLICE have vowed to "catch any perpetrators" targeting a North Yorkshire football ground.

Tadcaster Albion FC said it had been targeted in a spate of anti-social behaviour incidents "over the last few weeks".

The football club said there had been a number of break-ins at the Global Stadium with some trespassers "damaging" the property.

North Yorkshire Police is set to make routine patrols to catch any further trespassers in the act.

In a club statement, Tadcaster Albion FC said: "Over the last few weeks the club has experienced a number of break-ins where groups have been trespassing into The Global Stadium and engaging in anti-social behaviour.

"To combat this, North Yorkshire Police will be making routine patrols to attempt to catch any perpetrators.

"Tadcaster Albion FC appreciate any help the public can provide that can assist in bringing a stop to this criminal behaviour.

"The club will also take appropriate action against anyone found to be trespassing and damaging our property."