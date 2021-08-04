POLICE have vowed to "catch any perpetrators" targeting a North Yorkshire football ground.
Tadcaster Albion FC said it had been targeted in a spate of anti-social behaviour incidents "over the last few weeks".
The football club said there had been a number of break-ins at the Global Stadium with some trespassers "damaging" the property.
North Yorkshire Police is set to make routine patrols to catch any further trespassers in the act.
In a club statement, Tadcaster Albion FC said: "Over the last few weeks the club has experienced a number of break-ins where groups have been trespassing into The Global Stadium and engaging in anti-social behaviour.
"To combat this, North Yorkshire Police will be making routine patrols to attempt to catch any perpetrators.
"Tadcaster Albion FC appreciate any help the public can provide that can assist in bringing a stop to this criminal behaviour.
"The club will also take appropriate action against anyone found to be trespassing and damaging our property."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.