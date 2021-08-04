YORK’S McArthurGlen designer outlet will be holding a summer careers fair tomorrow evening – with stores looking to recruit retail and management staff.
Among the big-name stores and brands taking part in the event will be Joe Brown, Kipling, Dr Martens, Coach, Radley, Guess, Hugo Boss, Michael Kors, Gant, Gap, Paul Smith, McDonalds, Hobbs, Spud u Like,Ted Baker and Kurt Geiger.
The careers fair, which runs from 5-7pm tomorrow in the outlet’s food hall, has become an annual event at the outlet.
“It is expected to attract retail professionals currently working within stores and those candidates looking to start their retail careers; with full-time and part time sales associates roles available, in addition to management level positions,” a McArthurGlen spokesperson said.
Paul Tyler, the manager of the York outlet, added: “We are delighted to announce our annual careers fair. Continuing on from the success of previous events, the fair aims to connect with the local community to offer them their dream career at the centre.”
To confirm your attendance and receive a 10 per cent discount card on arrival email york.jobs@mcarthurglen.com
For more information visit mcarthurglen.com/outlets/en/uk/designer-outlet-york/whats-on/careers-fair_2021/
