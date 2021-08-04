POLICE have safely dealt with an explosive that had been kept as wartime memorabilia in a North Yorkshire town.
A cordon was set up by North Yorkshire Police in Scarborough yesterday to allow an explosive device to be safely dealt with.
Officers and Ministry of Defence munitions experts were called to an address in Filey Road at around 8.45am.
A single grenade, which had been kept as wartime memorabilia, was disposed of.
A number of residents were asked to leave their homes temporarily and roads were closed as a precaution.
The incident was brought to a safe conclusion after a few hours.
