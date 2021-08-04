A man has been £120 fined for hare coursing.
Hull magistrates heard that, on Sunday March 21, Adam Brown, from Doncaster, set his dogs to chase brown hares on farmland near Rawcliffe Bridge, Goole. There were two juveniles with Brown.
Brown was brought to justice with the help of local members of Farmwatch.
He pleaded guilty to an offence under the hunting act when he appeared in court and was ordered to pay a £120 fine, as well as court costs and a victim surcharge.
PC Rich Fussey of Humberside Police's rural task force said: “We are working hard to combat wildlife crime and this conviction further demonstrates our commitment to dealing with and prosecuting offenders that come to our area to commit hare coursing.
“I would like to thank local members of Farmwatch for their assistance and partnership during the incident which has resulted in another conviction for hare coursing in Humberside, along with our dedicated Police Volunteers.
“We will not tolerate this illegal activity and will utilise all our partners and local Farmwatch communities to combat the issue as we head into the autumn and winter seasons.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.