A NORTH Yorkshire Police officer has died in a collision while riding his motorcycle, the force said today.

Patrick Casey, a serving officer, was involved in a collision on the B1222 between Sherburn in Elmet and Cawood on Sunday, July 18.

Emergency services attended but Patrick, 29, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene - and an investigation was launched.

Patrick, who lived in Hull, leaves behind his devoted parents, his cherished brother, sister and nephew, many close friends, loved ones and colleagues from both his time with the police and his former role within the Army Air Corp.

Major collision investigator, Laura Cleary, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “This was a tragic incident which has taken the life of a motorcyclist and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

“Our investigation remains ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision.

“If you have any information or dash-cam footage that you think could help our investigation, and we haven’t yet spoken to you, please email Laura.Cleary@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk from the Major Collision Investigation team or call 101 quoting reference number: 12210162540.”

Patrick's family have paid tribute to him, describing him as an "an absolutely wonderful son and brother, our rock, like a best friend".

In a statement his family said: “We were, and always will be, incredibly proud of him.

“Unfortunately, Pat passed away whilst doing one of his life’s greatest loves, riding his motorbike – something he loved to do whenever he got a spare moment.

"He had just started out his career in policing having joined North Yorkshire Police in September 2020, after 10 years with the army. He was absolutely buzzing when he was passed to go out on his own.

"That’s what Pat was like in life – there for so many all of the time, a true friend to all.

“Since losing him, we have been absolutely heartbroken and lost without him. He’s left behind a huge hole in our hearts that can never be filled.

“But we have been overwhelmed by the amount of support we have received from family and friends of both ours and Pats. We know he will be missed by so many.

"We can 100 per cent say that heaven has prematurely gained the brightest of new stars."