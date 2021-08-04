THE number of Covid patients at hospitals across North Yorkshire has dropped over the last week, the latest figures confirm.
The data from the NHS shows that there are currently 131 Covid patients at hospitals in the county - compared to 136 last week. Of the 131 patients, 22 are in intensive care (ICU).
Twenty-seven patients are at York Hospital, eight in Harrogate, seven in Scarborough and 89 in South Tees.
On the county's borders there are 28 Covid patients at Darlington Hospital and 12 at Airedale.
To date, 572,000 people have been vaccinated and around 490,000 people had also received a second dose across North Yorkshire and York.
This breaks down to 315,898 first doses and 276,643 second doses in North Yorkshire and 256,036 and 212,978 second doses in Vale of York.
