POLICE are on the hunt for a wanted man.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to locate 28-year-old Jamie Adam Carroll.

Carroll is wanted for breach of a restraining order.

A police spokesman said: "He is from Skipton believed to be in the Greater Manchester area.

"If you have any information which could help locate Carroll please call 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."