YORK may see more thunderstorms later this week.
A Met Office yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Friday, from 10am until midnight.
It says slow moving thundery downpours may cause localised surface water impacts.
There is a small chance of homes and businesses flooding quickly, spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and train and bus services could face cancellations and delays.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.