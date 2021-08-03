A YORK resident who paid £1,750 to quarantine in a hotel after flying into the UK has twice had rats enter his bedroom, says York Central MP Rachael Maskell.

She said the man had been quarantining at a hotel near Heathrow Airport, London, in line with Government guidelines, since flying into the UK on July 24.

"He has had to move rooms twice due to rats being in his room," she said.

"Last night as he was moving, other guests were moving too, due to rats in their rooms, and staff said there was an infestation of rats at the hotel.

"Rats are entering the room, along the pipes, which are poorly boxed in.

"Due to the quarantine regime, people have to stay in their room, eat in their rooms and dispose any food waste in their rooms. As we have heard from other constituents, the food is near inedible for humans, but clearly is making a feast for rats."

She said rats created a public health risk and were known for carrying Weil’s Disease.

"People who are staying in quarantine hotels have reported the very poor conditions that they are kept in and describe them akin to being kept in prison," she said.

" This is yet another example of the poor management of the quarantine system by Government. People have to pay £1750 for this experience.

“I have contacted Public Health England and the local Director of Public Health covering the Heathrow area asking for immediate safety measures to be put in place.

" I have also written to the Government overnight to report the situation. I have asked for my constituent to get a refund due to his experience and that they review the system. Government is clearly failing the public, yet at huge public cost."

The man, who does not wish to be named, said:"I am disgusted and shocked that such a health and safety hazard was allowed to take place in a government quarantine hotel which is costing me £1,750.

"I feel sick knowing rats have been in my room while I've been in here. If this was any normal hotel the customer would be offered a full immediate refund. No one should have to pay £1,750 to stay in a sub standard hotel for 10 days with a rat infestation.

"I hope the government will be able to offer a full refund and compensation to myself and other guests who have been badly affected by the rat infestation."